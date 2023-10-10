Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 80,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 59,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,960. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.