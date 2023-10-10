Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 86,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,627. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

