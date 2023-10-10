Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,530. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

