Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 70,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 600,451 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

