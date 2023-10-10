Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.98. 221,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

