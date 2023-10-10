Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after acquiring an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,850,000 after buying an additional 211,876 shares during the period.

SCHV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. 263,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

