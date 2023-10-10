Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.42. The company had a trading volume of 408,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,999. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

