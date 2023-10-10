Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.46. 242,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,873. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

