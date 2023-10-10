Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. 154,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.