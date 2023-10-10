Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 1,399,624 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

