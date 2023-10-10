Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 274 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.07. 802,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

