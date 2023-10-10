Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. 1,829,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,274. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.