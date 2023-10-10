Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 762 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,749 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

