Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,336 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,300. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

