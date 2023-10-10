Sageworth Trust Co Has $5.10 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 142,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.