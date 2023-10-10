Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

CRM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,579 shares of company stock valued at $142,087,532 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

