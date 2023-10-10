SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.04 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $35,969.79 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,421.92 or 0.99992300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02505068 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $36,386.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

