Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.28 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.