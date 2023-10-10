Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $985,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.90.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

