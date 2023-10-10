Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.18. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

