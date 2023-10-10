Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. 4,022,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,568,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
