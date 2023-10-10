Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.3 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.