Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.3 %
Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Oil is Surging: 3 stocks You Need to be in Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Are Bird Flu Fears at Cal-Maine Foods Overblown?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Lumentum Lights Up on the AI and ML Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.