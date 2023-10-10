Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

