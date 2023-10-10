Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lowered by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 417,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,923. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

