Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $47,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. 1,090,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,078. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

