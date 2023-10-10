Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Bell Bank raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 1,043,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,232. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.