SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.61. 3,085,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,967,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEA

SEA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.