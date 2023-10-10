Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,000 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. 272,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
