Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 520 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $387.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,865. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

