Seed Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 278,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,822. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

