Seed Wealth Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 509,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

