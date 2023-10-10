Seed Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,452 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. 457,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,716. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

About Nutrien



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

