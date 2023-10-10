Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,850 shares of company stock valued at $26,160,929 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.