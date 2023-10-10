Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TAP traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.98. 292,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,059. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.