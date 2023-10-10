SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

