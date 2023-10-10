SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

