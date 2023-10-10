SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

