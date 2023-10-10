Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 568 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 6,527,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,382,031. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

