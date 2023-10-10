Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

