Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.8% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 186,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 721.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 193,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $887,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,989,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304,326. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

