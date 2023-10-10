Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,414,789. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.54.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.