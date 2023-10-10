Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

