Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. 558,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

