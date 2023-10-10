Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $582,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.76. 473,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

