Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.88. The stock had a trading volume of 972,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

