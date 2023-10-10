Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. 628,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

