Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

