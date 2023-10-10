Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

O traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 1,922,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,278. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

