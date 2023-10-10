Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.91

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 15036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $217,235 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

