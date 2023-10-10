Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Graham Charlton Purchases 10 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,431 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £143.10 ($175.15).

Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Graham Charlton purchased 10 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,524 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($186.54).

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,436 ($17.58) on Tuesday. Softcat plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,059 ($12.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,549 ($18.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,627.78, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,460.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,400.77.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

